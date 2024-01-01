Palace could swoop in for Bournemouth keeper this summer

Crystal Palace are said to be keeping their eye on Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers.

He is one of the names under consideration, per London News Online, for the shot stopper position.

Dean Henderson is manager Oliver Glasner’s first-choice keeper, which means that Sam Johnstone wants to leave.

Wolves are said to be close to completing a deal to bring in Johnstone as their new no.1.

He will then be replaced by Travers, who is no longer wanted by the Cherries in their squad.

They are closing in on a deal to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea this week.