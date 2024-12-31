Ornstein confirms Salah's contract at Liverpool will take longer than expected

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's prospective contract extension may yet take some time.

The striker is in the form of his life, having managed 30 goal contributions in 18 league matches.

Salah, who is pushing his club to win another Premier League title, has not found a contract agreement.

Per David Ornstein, there is no imminent deal, which means Salah can talk to other clubs from January 1st.

He can discuss pre-contracts with any team outside of England, including those in the Saudi Pro League.

Salah may yet receive offers from top European clubs, considering his impressive form.