Omorodion says his failed move to Chelsea "was for a reason"

Porto striker Samu Omorodion admits that he could have joined Chelsea in the summer.

The young forward signed for Porto from Atletico Madrid for a modest fee close to deadline day.

However, the Bleus had agreed a £34M transfer that included Conor Gallagher going to Atleti.

Instead, they backed out of the deal and signed Joao Felix to allow Gallagher to make the move.

“I had a very difficult summer,” he told Spanish outlet RTVE.

“We had a really bad time because in the end everyone knows that I was close to signing, but it's true that if it didn't happen, it was for a reason, because God didn't want it.

“I'm also very grateful to Porto for giving me the opportunity when things looked at their worst, and I'm very happy with where I am now. I've left the past behind and now I'm focused on what's coming to me.”

