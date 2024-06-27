O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer

O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil admits the club would not stand in Pedro Neto’s way this summer.

The Portuguese flier is being linked with a move away from the Black Country club this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neto scored two Premier League goals last season, while providing nine assists.

He did have injury issues, which have been a problem throughout his career.

“I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club,” said the Wolves boss after losing to Crystal Palace in Florida.

“Obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.

“There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.”