O’Neil admits to have failed during the transfer window

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil admits they have not enjoyed the best of transfer windows.

While the young manager was not critical of his club, he did speak plainly.

O’Neil stated the window had been tricky for his team, as they have to balance the books while strengthening the squad.

On exits, new signings, and players returning from loan moes away, he stated: “I think those boys who have come back from loan are important to us, especially with how tricky we have found the transfer window.

“The transfer window hasn’t gone quite how we had liked so far and you rely heavily on those boys who add to the group we already have and I think they have done that very well. Daniel, Guedes, Chiquinho showing moments again tonight – they have been the ones that have been able to add some sort of freshness to the group.

“I watched some of his (Guedes) stuff while he was away – he can do that number nine or 10 really well, I’m sure he can play off the side but for me his qualities are more suited to someone who is keen to run in behind and link things.”