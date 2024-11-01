Nuno on Forest keeper Sels: He has saved us in so many moments which is huge.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels has earned recognition for his outstanding displays so far this season.

The Belgian has been nominated for two awards, including the Save of the Month for October.

He is also among the candidates for Player of the Month, along with teammate Chris Wood.

“It was very important for us,” manager Nuno Espirito Santo stated.

“(Carlos) Miguel joined us - unfortunately he has only played one game, but he did well.

“Having competition in that position is good for Matz, good for Miguel and good for us. But we are very, very happy with Matz and the way he has been handling the situations. He has been giving confidence to the team and he has saved us in so many moments and given us points, which is huge.

“He is very important. When you are talking about individuals and specific positions, goalkeeper is so specific and special. Confidence plays a big part, not only from Matz but the way he is transmitting to the team by being solid. It makes us much better and we are delighted.”