Nuno Espirito Santo gives update on key player after loan ends

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has given an update on the future of a squad player.

Joe Worrall is back at the club after his loan spell at Turkish giants Besiktas came to an end.

However, he is now with the City Ground club and did play a preseason game against Chesterfield over the weekend.

On Worrall and other loan returns, Santo stated:

“They are our players. We are taking care of them, because they are part of the club. We will embrace them and prepare them, then we will make decisions.

“We still have a long way to go. We have to take a good look at all of the aspects and decide what is best for them and their careers. We are really careful with those situations.”