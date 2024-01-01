Newcastle set to be without Trippier for a number of weeks as Howe rotates side

Newcastle United are going to be without Kieran Trippier for at least a few weeks.

The Magpies will have to cope with the defender’s absence for many key Premier League games.

Trippier came off in the 71st minute of a 0-0 draw with Everton, but no injury was disclosed.

Per The Mail, manager Eddie Howe will now have to further shuffle his pack in defense.

The Magpies are facing a critical season as they look to get back into the top four.

They are also dealing with many injuries to their front line, including Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.