Newcastle set to be without Trippier for a number of weeks as Howe rotates side

Newcastle United are going to be without Kieran Trippier for at least a few weeks.
The Magpies will have to cope with the defender’s absence for many key Premier League games.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trippier came off in the 71st minute of a 0-0 draw with Everton, but no injury was disclosed.
Per The Mail, manager Eddie Howe will now have to further shuffle his pack in defense.
The Magpies are facing a critical season as they look to get back into the top four.
They are also dealing with many injuries to their front line, including Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.