Newcastle set to be without star striker this week

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson is unlikely to feature in their upcoming games.

The Magpies have three games in the next week, but will be without their ace marksman.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Mail, the Magpies believe that Wilson needs more time before he is fully fit.

He has been absent with a muscle problem, with the 32-year-old impacted by back and hamstring problems since the summer.

Newcastle have struggled for goals, scoring two penalties in the past seven hours of action.

They take on Chelsea away on Sunday, Chelsea at home in the League Cup on Wednesday, and then Arsenal at home next Saturday.