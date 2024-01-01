Tribal Football
Newcastle's sporting director critical of club's transfer policy
Newcastle United have distanced themselves from rumours about Paul Mitchell losing his job.

The sporting director has been critical of the club’s transfer policy over the past few windows.

Mitchell was unhappy at the fact that he had to orchestrate sales to avoid PSR penalties.

Per Chronicle Live, Mitchell is 100 percent committed to the club for the long-term.

Recently, he stated on the club’s scouting department: "Is it fit for purpose? Not last winter gone, the winter before that. Is it fit for purpose in the modern game?

"Because other clubs that have adopted a different approach over time, with more intelligence, more data-informed than we are, actually prospered in this window. That's where we have to grow to be now.

"You look at the money we have invested up to this point, £250M net over the last two-and-a-half years.

"Was our model in place to be able to spend more to the levels we would have liked to enhance the team? I don't think it was, because we haven't sold a player during that time, barring what we were forced to do through PSR."

