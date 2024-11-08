Newcastle rushing to renew contracts of two huge stars

Newcastle United are pushing ahead to renew the contracts of their key players.

The Magpies are ready to speak with the representatives of Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth.

Per The Mail, both players can expect a pay rise and an extension on their contracts.

Another who is hoping to agree a new deal is Sean Longstaff, but only on the right terms.

For now, Newcastle will activate a club extension on his deal to take him to the summer of 2026.

They can activate that clause in December, but will hope to negotiate a longer deal with Longstaff before the season ends.