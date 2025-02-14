Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle forward Gordon reveals Liverpool released him from the academy at 11 years old
Newcastle forward Gordon reveals Liverpool released him from the academy at 11 years old
Forward Anthony Gordon has admitted Liverpool released him as a youngster before trying to buy him back for £80M in the summer.

The Newcastle winger has thrived since leaving Everton, the club that gave him a chance after Liverpool let him go.

Despite his entire family being Liverpool fans, Gordon is focused on his future at Newcastle, where financial constraints have shaped their transfer strategy.

On A League Of Their Own, Gordon said: "So I was at Liverpool and they released me when I was 11 and then Everton signed me."

He joked about his family: "As long as we lost they were alright, if I scored they were like 'great, but we want you to lose'. 

“My family are like really, really bitter Liverpool fans."

