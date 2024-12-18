Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad

Newcastle chasing talented Lens defender this January

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle chasing talented Lens defender this January
Newcastle chasing talented Lens defender this JanuaryAction Plus
Premier League giants Newcastle United are chasing Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Lens center half is wanted by the Magpies to shore up their backline in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per French outlet La Voix du Nord, Tottenham and the Magpies are both showing interest in Khusanov.

The 20-year-old has been very impressive in Ligue 1 so far this season for Lens.

The French club are not eager to sell, as they are in a relatively good financial position.

However, a bid of at least €30M for his services would be very hard for them to turn down.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKhusanov AbdukodirNewcastle UtdLensTottenhamFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram
Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle set to bid for talented PAOK forward
Guimaraes? Gyokeres? Why Txiki needs to give Pep & Man City a farewell January gift