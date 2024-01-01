Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake
Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets

Newcastle announce Eales will resign due to a diagnosis of chronic blood cancer

Newcastle announce Eales will resign due to a diagnosis of chronic blood cancer
Newcastle announce Eales will resign due to a diagnosis of chronic blood cancerTribal Football
Newcastle United has announced that its chief executive, Darren Eales, will resign due to a diagnosis of chronic blood cancer. 

Eales, who became part of the team in August 2022, will remain in his current position until the club finds someone to take over his responsibilities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Magpies are shocked at the news, but there is a belief that their leadership can make up for Eales’ absence.

"Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey," Eales said in a statement.

"However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritize my health and my family

Mentions
Shaw LiamNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Howe speaks on Isak injury, Newcastle bouncing back after Fulham defeat and clash against Man City
McArthur says O'Carroll's new role at Newcastle has "brought a new buzz to the place"
Newcastle snap up Peterborough prospect Mukumbira