Neto could make Chelsea debut this weekend despite joining the club just days ago

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto could be in line to make his debut for the club this weekend.

The Blues paid a mega sum to Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure the Portuguese flier’s signature.

Now boss Enzo Maresca is tempted to throw Neto straight in against Manchester City on Sunday.

“Pedro’s physical condition is good, the only thing is that he’s been here for just the last two or three days, so he will need to get used to the way we play,” he told reporters.

“He is fit for sure but whether he starts for us or is on the bench, we will make that decision. But he is physically fit to be involved and he’s available.”

