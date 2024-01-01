Tribal Football
Most Read
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange

Napol open to Lukaku swap for Osimhen as Chelsea deal opens up

Napol open to Lukaku swap for Osimhen as Chelsea deal opens up
Napol open to Lukaku swap for Osimhen as Chelsea deal opens up
Napol open to Lukaku swap for Osimhen as Chelsea deal opens upAction Plus
Napoli may be open to striking a swap deal with Chelsea involving Victor Osimhen.

The center forward is still a prime target for the Premier League club, who lacked goals last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They are also pushing to sell Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who wants a return to Italy.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli are willing to discuss such a player swap deal.

Lukaku would go to Napoli and be reunited with his former coach Antonio Conte.

Chelsea would likely have to pay a fee on top of the player for Osimhen, who has a higher valuation.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsimhen VictorLukaku RomeluRomanovskij DanielConte AntonioNapoliChelseaFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Osimhen linked with Arsenal and Chelsea after he is left out of Napoli pre-season squad
Falcao Jr warns Napoli over move for Chelsea striker Lukaku
REVEALED: Lukaku will slash Chelsea salary to make Napoli move