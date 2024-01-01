Napol open to Lukaku swap for Osimhen as Chelsea deal opens up

Napoli may be open to striking a swap deal with Chelsea involving Victor Osimhen.
The center forward is still a prime target for the Premier League club, who lacked goals last season.
They are also pushing to sell Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who wants a return to Italy.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli are willing to discuss such a player swap deal.
Lukaku would go to Napoli and be reunited with his former coach Antonio Conte.
Chelsea would likely have to pay a fee on top of the player for Osimhen, who has a higher valuation.