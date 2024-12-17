Mudryk releases statement after being provisionally suspended from football

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football for failing a drugs test.

Mudryk is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which could be as much as four years, per The Sun.

The Ukrainian, who Chelsea will end up paying around £88.5M for, failed an A-sample of a drug test in October.

Ukrainian outlet Tribuna claims Mudryk had meldonium in his system, which is a banned metabolic substance.

Meldonium has been an issue for athletes in the past, with tennis star Maria Sharapova earning a 15-month ban several years ago.

Mudryk released this statement on Tuesday: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance”.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have NEVER knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened”.