Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery

Mudryk could leave Chelsea on loan in January after lack of minutes

Mudryk could leave Chelsea on loan in January after lack of minutes
Mudryk could leave Chelsea on loan in January after lack of minutesAction Plus
Chelsea may be prepared to let Mykhaylo Mudryk leave on loan in January for regular football.

The Ukraine winger has not been able to break into Enzo Maresca’s side this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the likes of Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho, and Pedro Neto shining on the wings, he has been relegated to a bit part role.

According to Give Me Sport, the 23-year-old may be granted a loan to find his form again.

Mudryk was told by his manager several weeks ago to improve his form if he wanted more game time.

Maresca stated: “I don’t think it’s a lack of confidence.

“Misha is Misha, you have to accept the way he is. Hopefully he can get minutes and do better.”

Mentions
Mudryk MykhailoMadueke NoniMaresca EnzoSancho JadonNeto PedroChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Chelsea winger Madueke: England call always an honour
Madueke says "sky's the limit for" Palmer at Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Casadei: Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus rumours?