Mudryk could leave Chelsea on loan in January after lack of minutes

Chelsea may be prepared to let Mykhaylo Mudryk leave on loan in January for regular football.

The Ukraine winger has not been able to break into Enzo Maresca’s side this season.

With the likes of Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho, and Pedro Neto shining on the wings, he has been relegated to a bit part role.

According to Give Me Sport, the 23-year-old may be granted a loan to find his form again.

Mudryk was told by his manager several weeks ago to improve his form if he wanted more game time.

Maresca stated: “I don’t think it’s a lack of confidence.

“Misha is Misha, you have to accept the way he is. Hopefully he can get minutes and do better.”