Moyes rallies Everton support: We've got to leave Goodison in the right way

New head coach David Moyes has urged Everton players and supporters to come together now.

The Toffees have new ownership in The Friedkin Group and a returning hero in Moyes in charge.

A full 23 years after he first took charge of the club, and ten years since he left for Manchester United, Moyes is tasked with pushing the club up the Premier League table.

“We've got to leave Goodison in the right way,” he said.

“We're under the lights this week against Aston Villa so it would be a great opportunity for all the Evertonians to show how much it matters.

“Not so much about the manager – but what it feels like to be at the club.

“We're on the verge of a change but hopefully they also know they're bringing someone back who has got great affection for the Club and I'll try to do all the right things between now and the end of the season to make sure we're still a Premier League side.”