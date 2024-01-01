Tribal Football
Mount to return to Man Utd side ahead of Brentford clash this weekend

Manchester United's Mason Mount is set for yet another return from injury this week.

The English star has spent most of his time as a United player in and out of the treatment room.

But he is now back in training ahead of their Premier League game against Brentford at the weekend.

Mount was absent with a hamstring injury, but talkSPORT states he has recovered.

The midfielder is a favorite of manager Erik ten Hag, who admires Mount’s pressing intensity.

He did start the season brightly against Fulham at home, but soon found himself out with injury.

