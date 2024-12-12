Monza pushing to sign Chelsea star who has had little game time under Maresca

Italian side Monza are pushing ahead with their bid to sign Cesare Casadei.

The 21-year-old has been on the outs at Chelsea so far this season under coach Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the two worked together at Leicester City last term, Maresca has not used him much this time around.

The youngster may be in line for a loan exit, so that he can get regular game time.

Monza are one of the many teams that would be interested if he becomes available.

They want to get the deal done as soon as the January transfer window opens.