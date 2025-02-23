Mohamed Salah sines again as Liverpool humble Manchester City

Five Premier League records fell for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (32) during Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City.

The Egyptian international sparked the Reds' away victory, boosting their title hopes with a 14th-minute strike, before setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for the second just before halftime.

In doing so, he made history as the first player in English top-flight history to both score and assist in both matches against the reigning champions in a single season.

With his performance against Pep Guardiola’s side, the former Chelsea and AS Roma star has now scored and assisted in 49 different league matches throughout his career in Europe’s top five leagues.

Only Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved this feat more often, doing so in 102 and 65 matches, respectively.

Scoring against the Citizens extended Salah's streak to eight consecutive matches, dating back to January 21 in a Champions League clash against Lille at Anfield.

By increasing his Premier League goal tally to 25, increasing his lead above closest rival Erling Haaland, the African’s strike in Manchester also marked his 16th away goal of the 2024/25 campaign - tying the record set by Kevin Phillips in 1999/00 and Harry Kane in 2022/23.

Another record that tumbled for Salah saw him become the first player in the competition’s history to be involved in at least 40 goals in two different seasons.

In the 2017/18 season, Salah registered 32 goals and 10 assists, while in the current campaign, he has contributed 25 goals and 15 assists in the 27 matches he has played.

Finally, he holds the record for both the most goals (9) and most assists (6) of any player against teams managed by Pep Guardiola in his top-flight managerial career.

"It is an incredible result; it is a very hard place to come and play. They are a tough team with an incredible manager I’m glad we won the game," Salah told the media after the game per PremierLeague.com.

"It is special to win here, especially when you are in the title race. Now we need to keep calm because sometimes the pressure comes to us."

Asked if he is at his best now, he added: "I don't know. It is about opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because of winning the league, helping the young players. It is special.

"We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title."

Thanks to this result, Liverpool maintained their lead in the Premier League with 64 points, 11 ahead of closest challengers Arsenal.

