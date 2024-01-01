Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer

Moder reveals that Huerzeler asked him to stay despite Leicester interest

Moder reveals that Huerzeler asked him to stay despite Leicester interest
Moder reveals that Huerzeler asked him to stay despite Leicester interest
Moder reveals that Huerzeler asked him to stay despite Leicester interestTribal Football
Brighton star Jakub Moder has revealed why he chose to stay at the club this summer.

The midfielder was expected to depart, with a move to Leicester City lined up for him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Poland star believes that he can be a regular for Brighton and contribute to their success.

He told a press conference while on national team duty: “Fabian Huerzeler wanted me to stay at the club and be part of the team.

“He's only seen me in full training for a week now.”

He added: “I missed the pre-season and the beginning of the season. I lack rhythm.

“I'm probably not ready for a full match.”

Mentions
Moder JakubFabianski LukaszLeicesterBrightonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL? Brighton clinch Gomez agreement with Inter Miami
Bloom says De Zerbi was not aligned with Brighton's transfer policy which led to sacking
Buonanotte inked new Brighton deal ahead of Leicester loan