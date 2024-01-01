Moder reveals that Huerzeler asked him to stay despite Leicester interest

Brighton star Jakub Moder has revealed why he chose to stay at the club this summer.
The midfielder was expected to depart, with a move to Leicester City lined up for him.
However, the Poland star believes that he can be a regular for Brighton and contribute to their success.
He told a press conference while on national team duty: “Fabian Huerzeler wanted me to stay at the club and be part of the team.
“He's only seen me in full training for a week now.”
He added: “I missed the pre-season and the beginning of the season. I lack rhythm.
“I'm probably not ready for a full match.”