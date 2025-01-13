Middlesbrough striker wanted by Atlanta United in huge £20M move

Tribal Football
Championship club Middlesbrough may be forced to sell one of their top talents this winter.

Michael Carrick’s team are pushing to try and get in the playoffs to battle for Premier League promotion.

However, The Mail states they have been sent an offer of £20M for striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

MLS team Atlanta United are behind the bid, with Lath likely to want to leave.

The Ivory Coast international is not against moving to the United States, despite only being 26.

He had been linked to moves to Premier League clubs over the past few months.

