Ansser Sadiq
Mertesacker tasked with finding the next Saka or Martinelli for Arsenal
Action Plus
Arsenal have put a former player in charge of finding the next superstar for the club.

Ex-Gunners captain Per Mertesacker hopes that he can find the next Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka, Martinellii, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are among those youngsters who have shone in the first team.

Mertesacker told The Telegraph: "That is where the resources go and also where I need to present to parents.

"I would not call it an under-eight transfer market but it is probably close to that."

He added: "It’s the character that sets the ceiling. Kicking the ball around is not enough.

"We are big on respect and humility - you are here to respect yourself and make yourself better.

"You have to respect others and the environment as well."

