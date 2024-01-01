Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Man Utd coaching staff concerned that player mistakes could cost Ten Hag job

McKenna says he has "late calls over the next 24 hours" in his squad before West Ham clash

McKenna says he has "late calls over the next 24 hours" before West Ham clash
McKenna says he has "late calls over the next 24 hours" before West Ham clashAction Plus
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna may have to ring in the changes against West Ham United.

The Tractor Boys have a few injury concerns going into the game at the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Several starters have knocks, while Jens Cajuste is out with a minor knee injury.

“We have a couple of little issues across the last game and the training week, so we have got a few being assessed before Saturday,” McKenna told reporters.

“There’s a chance that there will be one or two changes to the team but some of them are going to be pretty late calls over the next 24 hours.

“Of course, without helping any opponents too much, we’ve got one or two who who have been getting medical assessment in the last few days.”

Mentions
McKenna ScottCajuste JensWest HamIpswichPremier League
Related Articles
Ipswich appoint Osman as their new head of analysis in mass staff changes
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham