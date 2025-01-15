McKenna on Philogene: He's had a lot of attention from other clubs but wants to come here

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has spoken about how Aston Villa star Jaden Philogene wants to join his side this winter.

Villa boss Unai Emery said the Philogene deal was reliant on Borussia Dortmund making his way to the club. Yesterday that deal was announced and despite Philogene being pictured at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall close to the Blues’ Playford Road training ground over the last few days the deal is yet to be announced.

McKenna was honest about the 22-year-old’s ambitions and revealed that the young star wants to join Ipswich but it is not as simple as it seems due to outside factors that he cannot control.

“So, of course, Jaden's a player we are talking to, he’s a player that we like, who we've tried to bring to the club in previous windows and we think he's got qualities to really fit in here. So, if it's possible to bring him to the club, we'd like to do so.

“I think what's really important in all this is that Jaden is really keen to come to the football club. I think it's been a slightly longer process than we would have wanted, but it's been steadfast within all that Jaden believes in the project here.

“He has shown a desire to come here, not just now but in the summer as well. It's pretty well known that we tried to bring Jaden to the football club in the summer and amongst having the options of quite a lot of well-established Premier League clubs, his expressed desire was to come here.

“It was something that we tried to do in the end, but it wasn't possible with the contractual situation with Aston Villa, and he went back to his previous club.

“He's shown a good desire to be here through the last couple of windows. He's a player that we know well, he's a player that we like and we'd like to bring to the football club.

Now Malen has signed for Villa the deal looks to be close to an agreement but McKenna admits it is not that simple and that there is a lot of work behind the scenes to see it over the line.

“The player's representatives have to get the best deal and make sure the security is right for the player. And for us, it's very important that every deal we do is right for the now but also helps the progression of the football club in the longer term, and also protects the football club in the longer term. So, that's a pretty complicated deal to do.

“I think people are working pretty hard on it. I think there's been some progress today. If all those things can match up, then he's a player that we'd like to have at the club. It's not quite completed yet, but I think things are progressing pretty well and, as I say, if it can be completed then he's a player we'd be happy to have.”

“The main thing for me is the player’s desire to be here and his wish is to join us, but apart from that then, it’s out of my hands. If it’s the right thing for all parties, then I’m sure it will get done.”