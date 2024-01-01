Martinelli says "it's good to have two players fighting for the positions"

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is not afraid of fighting for his place in the team.

The attacker wants to go back to being first choice on the left wing, unlike last season when he found it difficult to make the desired impact in all competitions.

Martinelli saw Leandro Trossard become Arsenal’s second highest goalscorer after Bukayo Saka.

“I think it's good for the team you know,” he told football.london on competition between himself and Trossard.

“We try to do our best on the pitch to win every game, so it's good to have two players fighting for the positions.

“Arsenal is happy with that and I am also so we try to give our best to win the games.”

“I think everyone is good and raring to go and it's going to be big for us,” he added.

“Hopefully, we can achieve big things this season.

“I mean, when you play for Arsenal you have to win and we know our responsibilities and we want to win everything so we’re going to try this season to win things.”