Martinelli claims Arteta has been one of the most important figures in his career

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has heaped praise on his manager Mikel Arteta this week.

The Brazilian has not enjoyed the best of seasons in front of goal, but did net in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea before the international break.

Martinelli knows the team must improve if it is to avoid falling further adrift of the Reds at the top of the league.

“Arteta has been really important in my growth in football,” stated Martinell, per The Mail.

“I was 19 when he came to the club so we have been through a process with the team, not just me but every player.

“He was really important helping me with my game.

“When I'm on the left I used to control the ball with my right foot but he said ''Nah. Try to control the ball with your left and try to take the openings on.'' Since that day I do it every time now so it's super easy for me.”

He added on his team: “We have a really good team, we have been second two seasons in a row, we know our qualities.

“We know we can do it we just have to stay calm. We know it's a long season, but it's still at the start. We know it's really difficult to win all the games to be champions but we trust in ourselves and we go for it.”