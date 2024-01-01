Martin says he is "learning more and more" as he adapts to the Premier League

Southampton manager Russell Martin admits he has to work a great deal on his players’ mentality.

The head coach is aware that jumping from the Championship to the Premier League is not easy.

The Saints have started with spirit so far this season, but are among the relegation contenders after five games.

This week, Martin stated: “I think it's the same as being at any level. The psychology, it's a psychological game.It's the most important bit.

“It's not getting trapped in this false loop of positivity all the time and it's going to be okay. Show the good stuff but also understand why we didn't quite get over the line.

“Why we haven't had the results we maybe feel we should have or why we haven't had the points on the board that maybe the data suggests we should have.

“So that's about feeling and that's about understanding each other and understanding what we want and what's required all the time.

“The team is built on a couple of things that are so important and we have to bring them all the time. The players know that. So it's never just about tactics.

“It's never just about session design, all that. It's about feeling and getting the right balance between being demanding and showing them a lot of love.

“I feel it's something we do very well and they know they're trusted. They know we care about them. But also we have to win. It's an industry where we have to win.

“I think I'm learning more and more all the time about the group. We're learning more and more about what's required, especially at this level.

“I think that the biggest difference is some people have a preconception of the level because of what they've been through before or just the scrutiny and the intensity of it.

“But I hope in the five games we've had they have enough feeling, and I believe it, that to feel fear of the Premier League or certain players and teams is completely natural.

“You have to embrace it and really seize the opportunity we have. And I feel more and more they are doing that and the results will follow.

“I have to trust that because in five years it's always followed a good process and a good feeling of being honest with each other and embracing that fear.

“Then getting through it with hard work and clarity. And I trust that will be the same again.”