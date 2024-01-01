Martin says "English managers are not given enough credit" after Tuchel appointment

Southampton boss Russell Martin has given his reaction to Thomas Tuchel being the new England boss.

There has been a lot of debate about a German taking over the Three Lions national team.

While Martin admits the lure of hiring an Englishman, he cannot deny that Tuchel is a world class coach.

He stated to reporters: “Well, I think he's an exceptional coach. He's got a brilliant track record and I know there'll be lots of opinions and conversation around him not being English and all of that.

“We've had foreign managers before in charge of the national team but if the FA had decided he's the best man for the job, he's the best man.

“I would say I think there are loads of English coaches really capable of doing a job as well. I get asked the question all the time about the style of play and all this stuff.

“But, yeah, we are English managers. It's really difficult to get the opportunity to manage in the Premier League unless you take a team there a lot of the time.

“A lot of the time you have to go and get promoted with a team to get the opportunity to get there. So, maybe English managers are not given enough credit or maybe they're deemed not good enough by the most important people.

“I hope at some point it'll be really obvious that there are lots of really good English managers around who are capable of doing it.

“But in terms of him getting the job, I think he's a brilliant manager. And I think he'll do a really, really good job.

“I think it's going to cause a lot of interesting discussion and conversation. The FA have a well-renowned coach education system that people come from far and wide to do and then we can't appoint someone from that.

“So, I guess that's an interesting topic for discussion. But, great manager. He'll do a great job. I'm looking forward to watching his team play.”