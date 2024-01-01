Martin confident that Bella-Kotchap can perform on loan at German sides

German defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is hoping to play regularly for Southampton this term.

That is the view of head coach Russell Martin, who spoke about the talented 22-year-old.

Bella-Kotchap was being linked to moves away from the club, with Stuttgart and Hoffenheim interested.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Martin said: "He's training, he's fit. He wants to try and force his way into the reckoning.

"He just needs to keep doing what he's doing. We'll have to wait and see what the future brings for Armel.

"I think we've got a lot of center-halves. So yeah, we'll have to wait and see."