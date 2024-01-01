Martial makes his AEK Athens debut after 10 months away from the pitch

Former Manchester United striker Antony Martial finally made his AEK Athens debut.

Martial has finally played a game ten months after the last time he played for United.

The 28-year-old came onto the field last weekend for AEK in a 1-1 draw against PAOK Salonika.

While he did have some nice touches, Martial was a little off the pace and failed to contribute to a goal.

However, the fans were delighted to see him in action and will hope he can continue to appear more often.