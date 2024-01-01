Maresca says James is available and ready for action this weekend after injury doubt

Chelsea head-coach Enzo Maresca has revealed a huge injury boost to the squad.

The Italian spoke ahead of his team’s game against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

During his news conference, Maresca revealed that captain Reece James is available for selection.

"No, finally we are all available. Unless the suspended ones," Maresca told reporters.

"(Reece James) is available. He worked with us through the international break. Finally, he is back.

"It's complicated when you get injuries again and again. It's not easy - you are always looking for a solution.

"The solution with Reece is the same we are using with Wes and Romeo; using them in one game per week. Reece's body, at the moment, cannot play twice a week.

"In this moment, this can be the solution. In the future, I don't know. The solution is to allow him to go slowly and then in the future we can use him more."