Maresca not focused on club takeover and has no idea what situation is like

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca does not want to get involved in club ownership issues.

There have been newspaper reports in the past week that Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are no longer aligned.

One group wants to buy out the other, with both sides hoping to emerge as complete owners in the next few months.

Maresca told reporters: "I said many times, I try to be as honest as possible. If I spend my energy about something different, I don't think it's worth it. My focus is just on tomorrow's game, to be honest.

"In the last week, I try to do exactly the same; focusing on the way we want to prepare the game, in the best way.

“The other things, they are things I cannot control."

On speaking with either owners: "I spoke with Todd when we played City, more or less. I spoke with Behdad (Eghbali) days ago. I'm speaking with both, there is not any problem at all. As I said, my focus is about the pitch because it is the only thing I can control."

On it being sorted soon, he finished: "I don't know if something is going to happen, to be honest. I don't have an idea. The only thing I can say is that in terms of the football side, we are in the right direction and the team is improving.

"I used the international break to review the games and these kind of things. I think the three Premier League games that we played, it's true we conceded goals but it's also true that we conceded the first shot on goal against Palace and that was the goal.

"Against City we did not concede many chances and that is very strange to not concede chances against City. Wolves, in the second-half, we don't concede any shots. So I think we are in the right direction and this is the most important thing and the thing I can control."