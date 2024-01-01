Tribal Football
Maresca looking to modify Acheampong before he can start him
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has clarified whether young defender Josh Acheampong will get more game time this season.

The youngster is a talent who the club see as a future first team superstar.

However, he has not been given the chances that he may have expected in the first team so far.

Asked about Acheampong, Maresca told reporters: "I really like Josh. For me, potentially he can be a top player, a top defender for the future. 

“With young players, I have quite a bit of experience and I like to modify them a little bit. 

“Today, with young players; they can change very quickly. They can think they are so good, or so bad, so I think you need to moderate the way they train."

