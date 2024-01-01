Maresca gives Felix update ahead of weekend clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits that if Joao Felix is fit, he may play at the weekend.

The Blues take on Wolves on Sunday as they seek their first win of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about Felix’s availability, Maresca simply said: "If he is available, then for sure he can have a chance to play."

On why Felix was signed, he added: "For sure, tonight (vs Servette) was the perfect game for him in terms of also you see him as a No.9. For me, he can do that fantastically; dropping in and giving us an extra man when we need more passes, more possession. And then to find the right moment to attack, he can do that very well.

"He can play as an attacking midfielder, if we need he can play also outside. He can play in different positions."

On the player’s potential, he elaborated: "Potential, he is a top player, no doubt. I have known Joao for many, many years. Now, working with him day-by-day, I will know him even better. It is a little bit like Misha (Mudryk); we are going to help them to improve and see if they can give one step forward to reach that kind of level for those players."

Maresca then finished on Felix: "When he was at Benfica, he was very young but already scoring goals and doing fantastic. Everyone was expecting this guy will be top, top, top. In the end, he played for Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona; in any case, he is playing with a big team. We are happy to have him here."