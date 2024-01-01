Tribal Football
Maresca explains goalkeeper rotations for the season
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained his goalkeeper rotations for this season. 

The recently installed head coach had decided to use Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in different games recently. 

Sanchez started in the Premier League loss to Manchester City, while Jorgensen played in a Europa Conference League playoff against Servette

Maresca stated to reporters: "This is in this moment the plan but the plan can change.  

“I've said many times, I judge the players about the level (they are playing at).  

“So if the level continues to be the same then probably Robert will be Premier League and Filip in the Conference League or the cup that we have. But in the end, it is just about performance." 

