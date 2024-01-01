Tribal Football
Man Utd youngster Mejbri could join Premier League rivals

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could be heading for a move away from the club.

The Tunisian is very much down the pecking order at United under coach Erik ten Hag.

Per The Athletic, Championship club Burnley are the team with the most interest in Hannibal.

The all action central midfielder is likely to command a modest fee, while he may even go out on loan.

United are not going to stand in Hannibal’s way, as they know that he must play to kick start his career.

