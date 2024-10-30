Man Utd will be forced to pay millions on top of Amorim's release clause for his staff

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United may have to pay another £4 million if they are to get their new head coach and his staff.

The Red Devils are pushing ahead in their bid to land Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim.

They have agreed to pay the £8.3M release clause in Amorim’s contract, with Sporting confirming as much to their nation’s stock exchange.

However, Portuguese outlets state that Sporting is seeking more money to release three members of Amorim’s backroom staff.

Sporting’s assistant manager Adelio Candido, assistant coach Carlos Fernandes and goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital may all go to Old Trafford.

If United are to seal Amorim in the coming days, they would have to pay an extra £4.1M for his staff.

