Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms

Man Utd to welcome young talent to training next week

Man Utd to welcome young talent to training next week
Man Utd to welcome young talent to training next week
Man Utd to welcome young talent to training next weekAction Plus
Manchester United's first-team welcomed a new player to training this week.

Youngster Jim Thwaites, who is only 16, trained with the senior pros at Carrington.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The highly rated talent, who won the club's Goal of the Season award for both Under-16 and Under-18 levels, was added to fill up the squad numbers for training matches.

Per Manchester Evening News, he is not expected to be getting first team minutes anytime soon.

But even stepping up to senior level for training is a show of United’s belief in his potential.

Mentions
Thwaites JimManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Mather signs new Man Utd contract
Negri backing Napoli push for Prem pair Gilmour, McTominay: Two excellent talents