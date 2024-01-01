Man Utd to welcome young talent to training next week

Manchester United's first-team welcomed a new player to training this week.

Youngster Jim Thwaites, who is only 16, trained with the senior pros at Carrington.

The highly rated talent, who won the club's Goal of the Season award for both Under-16 and Under-18 levels, was added to fill up the squad numbers for training matches.

Per Manchester Evening News, he is not expected to be getting first team minutes anytime soon.

But even stepping up to senior level for training is a show of United’s belief in his potential.