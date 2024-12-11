Man Utd starlet signs for London-based academy as he continues his development

Manchester United youngster Emmanuel Ziro has confirmed that he has signed a new deal.

The 16-year-old has signed for the club from the London-based Cre8tive Football Academy.

Ziro confirmed the move on Instagram, writing: “Firstly, I would like to thank my family for all their love, support and encouragement throughout the years.

“For as long as I can remember I’ve had a ball at my feet and enjoy the game of football.

“I now have the opportunity to continue doing that at the biggest club in the world, as well as the team I support.

“I look forward to continuing my journey playing for Manchester United and would like to thank everyone that has contributed to my development up until now especially @cre8tive.football. You guys are my family and I thank you for everything you have done for me up.”