Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin assesses whether to play for England or Denmark

Manchester United’s teenage sensation Chido Obi-Martin may get a first-team debut this season.

The 17-year-old signed from the Arsenal youth setup earlier this term for an undisclosed fee.

Per Manchester Evening News, United have been so impressed with Obi-Martin’s emergence for the Under-18s.

He is averaging a goal every 50 minutes at the U18 Premier League level in his career.

Obi-Martin is also assessing whether to play for Denmark or England at international level.

Per the Express, he has been considering switching allegiance to England.

"I was born in Denmark, and I have better friends in Denmark," he previously revealed to Bold.

"I'm just really happy to play for Denmark. In Denmark, I have better team-mates. It's easier to speak the language because I've lived in Denmark longer, so it just makes more sense."