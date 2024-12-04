Man Utd set to bid for Feyenoord playmaker who could cover for Shaw under Amorim

Manchester United are said to be assessing Feyenoord playmaker Antoni Milambo.

The Red Devils are very keen on bringing in a new player in that position to bolster manager Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Milambo is only 19, he is already a first-team star with the Dutch club from Rotterdam.

His contract runs until 2027, which means the Dutch club are in a strong position.

Milambo plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also play on the left flank.

He may be someone that boss Amorim considers for the left wing-back spot in his team.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>