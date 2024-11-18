Man Utd set their sights on Sporting Lisbon wonderkid who has worked with Amorim

Manchester United may have an ace up their sleeve to sign a top youth target.

The Red Devils are serious about bringing in Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda in the summer.

Per A Bola, Ruben Amorim could prove to be the key to unlocking a deal for Quenda.

The Portuguese outlet states that United want to get a deal done to bring in Quenda when the season ends.

Amorim did promise Sporting that he would not be signing any players from them in January.

Quenda has a €100M release clause in his contract, but will be available for a lower fee.