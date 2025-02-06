Tribal Football
Man Utd scouts watched Sunderland starlet Rigg in their derby win over Middlesbrough

Action Plus
Manchester United sent scouts to watch Chris Rigg during Sunderland’s 3-2 derby win over Middlesbrough, per The Sun.

Unied have been tracking the young midfielder since November 2024, with plans to pursue him during the January transfer window.

Rigg signed his first professional contract with Sunderland last summer, committing to the club until 2027.

Despite this, United’s interest remains strong, with talent spotters assessing his performance on deadline day.

Rigg featured in the match where a late Ryan Giles own goal secured a crucial win for Sunderland.

The Black Cats, also boasting Jobe Bellingham, remain firmly in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

