Man Utd's Yoro being eased back in to training ahead of Ipswich game

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is being eased back into full training.

United fans had been hopeful of seeing the center half in upcoming Premier League or Europa League games.

However, Manchester Evening News states that Yoro is not even participating in every senior training session.

He is still being nursed back after breaking his foot in pre-season in the United States.

United have a Designated Recovery Day in mind for Yoro and do not want to waver from that timeline.

The club want to ensure the teenager, who is only 19, is available for a very long time to come.

