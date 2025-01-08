Man Utd's Mainoo wants £200K pay rise to stay at the club under Amorim
Manchester United youth talent Kobbie Mainoo reportedly wants £200,000-a-week to stay at the club.
The midfielder knows that he is a first-choice player for his club and a key player for his country.
Despite only being 19, The Mail states that Mainoo is demanding a huge wage rise.
He currently earns around a tenth of what he is demanding, which could lead to an issue.
The source adds that if United cannot agree on a new deal, they may sell him this winter or next summer.
Many United supporters will be dismayed at the news, given the club’s rich history of nurturing academy talent.