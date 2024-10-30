Tribal Football
Man Utd's Anthony placed on the transfer list and told he can leave in January

Manchester United are said to have already placed Antony on the transfer list this week.

The Red Devils are eager to loan out or sell the Brazilian, who was a favorite of previous coach Erik ten Hag.

Antony was signed for a £85.5M fee on Ten Hag’s say so three summers ago.

He has scored only five Premier League goals since, with the winger now deemed surplus to requirements.

Per talkSPORT, he has been told that he can leave for any club in January that pays his wages.

Ajax are reportedly interested, along with Flamengo in Brazil, but both clubs will expect him to take a paycut.

