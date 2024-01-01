Man Utd place Paris Saint-Germain midfielder on list of targets

Manchester United have placed Manuel Ugarte on a list of midfield targets for the rest of the transfer window.

Previous media reports in England had suggested he was no longer a target for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, L’Equipe state that with the 23-year-old not playing in practice games for PSG, a move is possible.

Their boss Luis Enrique does not want to hold onto the Uruguayan, who joined a year ago.

They have signed Joao Neves from Benfica and will be using him in Ugarte’s position.

For their part, United are said to be willing to do a deal, but only if PSG drastically reduce their asking price.